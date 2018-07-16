By Nosa Alekhuogie

An international training institution, TEXEM, has said its upcoming program is targeted at enhancing efficiency in organisations in order to improve the socio-economic landscape in Nigeria.

Clearly, we are living in turbulent times characterised by political uncertainty, increasing insecurity, rollercoaster paced product innovation, stiff competition, depressing customer income and increasing cost of operation.

Thus, there is an urgent need for unusual leaders who are strategic, agile, who can build resilience, develop values that endure and develop an intrepreneurial culture that fosters high performance.

Based on this volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous landscape in Nigeria, TEXEM UK, presents her forthcoming executive development programme tailored to help senior executives develop requisite leadership quotient.

Delegates will develop competence in forging strategies that create a competitive edge in turbulent times.

Participants will become more aware of their leadership style, strengths and blind spots and how to effectively inspire diverse stakeholders and develop actionable frameworks for stimulating superlative; individual and organisational performance

World-renowned Professor Rodria Laline will deliver this programme on ‘Developing and Leading High-Performance Organisations for Superlative Results,’ on July 18th and 19th 2018 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Professor Laline is a Visiting Professor at Harvard, Insead and IESE and Chair of Intrabond Capital.

Laline has been CEO of global research and development collaborations with IBM, ING, Hewlett-Packard, Digital Equipment Corporation, Honeywell Bull, Elsevier Science, Oracle Corporation, Siemens, and Philips. She was Co-founder of the Global Chipcard Alliance and Board member of the Open Software Foundation and developed the intellectual property that is used on every ATM card globally.

When asked why executives should attend the forthcoming programme, Laline said, “Participants are assured of geometric return of investment via enhanced social capital through networking with other impressive leaders and future partners – both during the executive development programme and after.

“Furthermore, leaders will have the opportunity to challenge and debate with the faculties who have a wealth of applicable theoretical and practical leadership experience-For example, at the risk of being accused of being self-asserting, permit me to say that I have delivered executive development programmes in almost every continent in the world and for participants from over eighty countries through my work at Harvard, Insead, IMD and IESE.

“I have practical senior executive and board-level experience, and I have advised many boards across Europe, America, Asia, and Africa. Specifically, upon completion of this programme, you will be more self-aware and equipped with critical and relevant strategies on how to propel your leadership trajectory for improved capacity to inspire your organisation to deliver results in a resource-constrained operating landscape.

“Other vital takeaways include actionable learning outcomes such as improved leadership quotient on how to bridge differences and explore synergies more effectively, via case studies translate leadership concepts into action, and being more adept at articulating goals to increase individual, organisational as well as industry influence and impact.”

This program has been designed to equip executives with tools for driving organisational and people capabilities, which will, in turn, enhance performance, help them recognise the characteristics of high-performing workgroups, encourage an environment that inspires high performance, effectively drive and manage change and create plans to eradicate the barriers to high performance.