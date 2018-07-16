By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed a couple on Saturday night in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.

The couple – Mr. and Mrs Charles Ifekandu, were killed in their apartment, while they were asleep by yet to be identified persons.

Residents of Obosi community who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, said they had gone to bed on Saturday night, when the neighbourhood was awakened by sounds of gunshots.

After the gunshots, Mr. Ifekandu and his wife were found dead in their room with gunshot wounds.

One of the sources who claimed to know Ifekandu well stated that his family has been enmeshed in a tussle over land, adding that it was suspected that his death had something to do with the disputed land.

He said, “The husband and wife were last night (Saturday) murdered by yet to be arrested assailants.

“We suspect their killers were contracted by some people that have land issue with the man.

“The assailants operated without the intervention of either the police or the local vigilance group just a few metres to the palace of the traditional ruler. The couple after taking their dinner, went to bed without suspecting any misfortune but the devil came to work at the late hours of the night when the deceased including their neighbours heard some gunshots,” the source said.

It was gathered that only the couple were attacked, while their property were all intact.

Reacting to the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said he was aware of the murder, adding that investigation was ongoing.

Mohammed urged members of the public who had credible information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits to assist the police to unravel the mystery surrounding the killing of the couple.