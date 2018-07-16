The Edo State government has pencilled down more tourist sites and destinations for revamp, following the positive disposition of private developers to invest in the sector.

Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Mr. Osazee Osemwingie-Ero, disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, the state capital.

According to the commissioner, “We have visited several of our prized tourist sites and destinations, some of them have long been abandoned, some need maintenance while some need revamp, which we intend to do through public private partnership (PPP).”

He added that his team has also “visited the Crocodile Lake in Lampese, the Somorika and Ososo Hills. About a year ago, we identified 56 of these sites and work is ongoing on some of them.

“We have identified some of the monuments around Ring Road in Benin City, the state capital, which led to our meeting with the local government chairmen, in line with the directive of Governor Godwin Obaseki to reclaim and beautify them, which we are working on.”

He further said that “at Egbine on Ekenhuan Road, we have identified and secured the grave site of the late Captain Philip, who was among the Europeans that were at the center of events that led to the 1897 Benin massacre by the British.

“We have cleared the site, erected a big sign post there to identify the exact location. There is someone there who ensures the place is maintained daily.

“Also close to the grave, down Gelegele, is the Oba Ovonramwen stop-over place before he was moved to Calabar through the Gelegele waterways. These places are sites where tourists can visit, and we are working round the clock to reposition them for domestic and foreign tourists,” he said.

The commissioner added: “We have three investors who are ready with their proposals to develop the Sokponba Blue Water Resort. It will increase the economic activities in the area, create jobs, and generate revenue for the state government.

“In Edo Central Senatorial Zone, we have the Udo Resort in Igueben, we have visited the site, there is a lot of work to be done there. We have the Amao Water Fall in Igueben, where the water from Orhionmwon River meet the clean water in Igueben without mixing.”