The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condemned the ambush and killing of four policemen by assailants, while on routine patrol in Sabon-gida Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend.

Obaseki said the ugly incident is being investigated to ascertain the motive of the killers while assuring that efforts to arrest them was ongoing.

“I commiserate with the Inspector-General of Police, the Edo State Police Command, and the families of the dead. Our administration will work with the security agencies to apprehend the criminals and bring them to justice,” he said.

The governor stressed that the unprovoked attacks on men and women of the police force and sister security agencies is unacceptable and assured that the state’s security architecture will create roles for communities and local groups as well as the organised private sector to support security agencies in eradicating crimes across the state.

According to media reports, the four policemen who were attached to the Sabongida-Ora Divisional Police Headquarters, were on Saturday evening killed and burnt in their patrol van by unknown persons.

The police officers were killed at a road block at Uzebba-Aviosi junction along Ifon road, Sabongida-Ora, the reports said.