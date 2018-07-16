By Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigeria will work closely with international development partners to accelerate the pace of socio-economic and sustainable growth, particularly in the areas that will lead to the speedy realisation of the objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, disclosed this while meeting with the Ambassador-designate of Japan, Yukata Kikuta, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Managing Director (Programme Development and Technical Cooperation Division), Mr Phillippe Scholtes, respectively.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the minister, Mr. James Akpandem, said at each of the meetings, Udoma told his guests that Nigeria was disposed to working with local and foreign development partners to achieve the change agenda of the Buhari administration.

He acknowledged the cordial and beneficial working relationship existing between Nigeria and both Japan and UNIDO over the years, and emphasised that there were opportunities to further enhance the relationship, given the policy initiatives and disposition of the current administration.

Udoma briefed them on the ERGP, adding that it was developed by Nigeria in response to the economic challenges as well as the many policy initiatives.

While meeting with the UNIDO chief, the minister observed that the organisation’s programmes were in alignment with the objectives of the ERGP, which he explained was developed to address Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges and lay the foundation for economic diversification, inclusive and sustainable growth.