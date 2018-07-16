• Accuses Buhari of begging Goje Says PDP will reclaim power in 2019

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



A former Governor of Jigawa State and presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to come out with the names of politicians who he believed, were behind the incessant killings in the country and bring them to justice.

He has also alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari went to the house of a former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje to beg him.

The presidential aspirant said the PDP would reclaim power in 2019, adding that the main opposition party had learnt from its past mistakes.

Lamido was reacting to the claims by the presidency that it had the list of names of politicians who were behind the killings of innocent Nigerians.

“President Buhari said ‘I know those politicians, who are sponsoring these killings.’ He said so as the Commander-in-Chief. Now, have they been arrested? Who are they? Name them. People are dying everyday, and he knows the killers and they have not been arrested. You press men, please ask him (Buhari) who they are, he should arrest them,” Lamido added.

The presidential aspirant who spoke to journalists in his Kano residence on yesterday, insisted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government has failed to deliver in its three-point agenda of security, economy and fighting corruption.

Lamido who said he had started consultation with PDP stakeholders across the country, ahead of the party’s convention regretted that Nigerians have suffered a lot under APC government.

“On security, you see, before it were Boko Haram; it has now gone beyond Boko Haram. It is now inter-tribal. It is between Fulani and Fulanis; it is between Hausa and Hausas, between Igbos and Igbos. In Ebonyi, it is there; in Zamfara it is there and in Sokoto, it is there.

“So, you see, today, we are under siege. It means all the key security chiefs appointed by this government have failed to deliver. Nigerians are now sleepless; they are watching; they have so many things in their minds—whether to go for what they know is safety, security and prosperity or to go for this culture of violence which is now defiling Nigeria as a country. The three factors they used during their campaign—economy, security and fighting corruption are all zero,” he said.

Lamido alleged that President Buhari had gone to Senator Danjuma Goje’s house to beg him.

“How on earth can Buhari go to Danjuma Goje’s house to beg him- Goje who has been arraigned in court! And Buhari preferred to go to him, by that, the Judge should be very very careful, because it means they cannot convict Goje,” he added.

“If Oshiomhole after all these noise and ranting will go to Saraki and Tambuwal and beg them, after calling PDP thieves and what have you, which means their fight against corruption is defeated.”

He expressed confidence that PDP will reclaim power in 2019, adding that PDP has learnt from its past mistakes.

According to him, “you see, PDP was in government for 16 years at all the levels, it was PDP. The key players today in APC are also PDP.

“So, it means we know our mistake; we made a mistake because people who were in PDP left and they were able to conceive the APC; and to that effect, this APC government is our own baby. So, we have this commitment and passion for Nigerians.

“We have learnt our lessons and we have seen the consequences of our second-eleven being in government—they have no capacity, they have no commitment, and they unleash pains and agony on Nigerians.

“PDP is a family; it is a family which has a very strong background. It is a family which was built on the reflection of what was Nigeria and the evolution of our great country.”