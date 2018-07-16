First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced a promotional campaign to reward its customers for using their naira MasterCard for international transactions.

The bank explained in a statement that the promo will run for four months, beginning from July 2018, through October 2018.

The FirstBank naira MasterCard variants include the classic MasterCard Debit, Platinum MasterCard Debit, and the Expressions on cards.

The cards are denominated in naira and issued in partnership with MasterCard worldwide.

The cards are linked directly to customers’ naira denominated current and/or savings accounts and offer a convenient alternative to the use of cash and cheques by giving direct access to funds in cardholders’ accounts across all channels such as ATM, PoS and web.

FirstBank explained that its naira MasterCard holders who transact on PoS/web for values between $2,000 and $3,000 per month will get the naira equivalent of 0.5 per cent the value of the transactions credited back into their accounts, while customers who transact on PoS/web for values between $3,001 and $5,000 per month, will get the naira equivalent of one per cent the value of the transactions credited back into their accounts.

These cards can be used to pay for goods and services at over 29 million locations and merchant outlets as well as withdraw cash from over 1.8 million ATMs worldwide.

According to its Group Head, e-Business, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Chuma Ezirim,“FirstBank is delighted to reward its customers who carry out their financial transactions in an easy, secure and seamless way at any given time and anywhere during this summer period all around the world”.