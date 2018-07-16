Condemns Buhari for allegedly using security agents to rig election

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

Apparently recovering from the shock of the defeat of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Ekiti State governorship election, Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose Monday condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly using the security agents to rig the election in favour of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He also said that his party and its governorship candidate will laugh last.

‘’The President should bury his head in shame for using the police, army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to snatch the mandate given to Olusola (PDP candidate) and deliver it to Fayemi (APC candidate) whom Ekiti people rejected”, the out-going governor stated for the first time, since the election on Saturday.

In several tweets from his tweeter handle on Monday: @GovAyoFayose, he added, “On this Ekiti election, President Buhari demonstrated truly that he is not a democrat, but a dictator and fascist per excellence. The President should note what the Bible says which applies to him: He that wears the armour should not boast as he that removes it.”

Governor Fayose said that he holds his head high and can never be suppressed, saying he doesn’t lose battles and he will not lose the current one.

He said that by the power of God, he would laugh last.

Apparently responding to the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu’s recent media release on the election, the governor fired back at him, ‘’He (Shehu) was in the Presidency courtesy of Atiku Abubakar for eight years and came back for this current dispensation still courtesy Abubakar. Now, he has abandoned the person who brought him to the limelight.

‘’As for me, I am Peter Ayodele Fayose, I hold my head high. I can never be suppressed. I don’t lose battles and I will not lose this. By the power of God, I will laugh last. If APC truly won, why was it that there was no jubilation in Ekiti? That victory of Kayode Fayemi is pyrrhic; we will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God.”