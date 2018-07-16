By James Sowole in Akure

For the alleged killing of Khadijat Oluboyo, a daughter of a former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, an Akure Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday ordered the remand of a 27-year-old suspect, Seidu Sakiru Adeyemi, at Olokuta Prison.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bob Manuel Victoria, gave the order when Adeyemi was arraigned before the court by the police of the Ondo State Command.

Adeyemi was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder, an offence contrary to Section 316 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo State of 2006.

In the charge sheet, Adeyemi was alleged to have killed 25-year-old Khadijat, who was his girlfriend and buried her in his room.

The charge read: “That you, Seidu Sakiru Adeyemi and others at large on 27th day of July 2018, at about 7:30pm at Aratusi street, Oke Aro, Akure, did conspire with others to felony to wit murder contrary to section 324 ,Ondo State law of 2006.

“That you did kill one Khadijat Oluboyo, 25, by strangulating her to death and bury her inside your room contrary to Section 316, Ondo State law of 2006.”

The police prosecutor, Mary Adebayo, told the court that the accused killed and tried to cover up the killing by burying the body of the victim inside his room.

Adebayo prayed the court for an application to remand the accused pending the advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The police prosecutor told the court that since it was a murder case, the court had no jurisdiction and pleaded for his remand in prison.

The counsel to the suspect, Taiwo Gbadebo, did not oppose this application.

In her ruling, Bob-Manuel ordered the remand of the suspect in Olokuta till the 23rd August 2018 for review pending advice from the director of public prosecution.

She also directed the police to hand over original copies of his case file to the Ministry of Justice.