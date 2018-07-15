Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged the Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to lay more emphasis on the need to grow the state economy once he takes office in October.

Congratulating Fayemi on his victory in the just-concluded Ekiti gubernatorial election,

Saraki, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, urged him to focus more on the state economy in order to leave behind a sustainable legacy.

He further advised the Governor-elect to use his second-coming to continue the people-centered policies and programmes of his first term.

According to him,the victory is a sign that the people of Ekiti State still have confidence in the former minister’s ability to provide good governance and render efficient service to the state and its people. He also advised the Governor-elect to maintain his focus on how to bring more development to the state and improve the standard of living of the people.

Saraki also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the law enforcement and security agencies, the government and entire electorate to learn some lessons from the Ekiti State gubernatorial election, which has served as a fore-runner to the 2019 General Elections and ensure that all areas of complaints and inadequacies are corrected before a similar election in Osun State and the 2019 general elections.

“To ensure that the Nigeria people have continued trust and faith in our electoral system, we must continue to work to improve our electoral policies and practices. We must look into the issues that have been identified in this last election to ensure that they are not repeated in the upcoming Osun Gubernatorial election, and during the 2019 elections. Definitely, the 2019 elections must be better in all ramifications than the 2015 polls”, he said.