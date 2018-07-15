Shola Oyeyipo

Son of late magician, Professor Peller, Shina Peller, has joined the race for the iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State.

The renowned socialite, Peller, made this known at the weekend during his declaration, which attracted Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains at the Technical College, Iseyin.

According to him, his interest in politics and in the legislative race is out of the quest to bring relevance to the Oke Ogun area of the state. Past representatives only seek votes from the region, but fail to develop the area.

He said: “Most people who know me can vouch for the fact that I have never been interested in politics and I have never had an eye for it, but with the level of decadence in the country today I have been forced to change my mind.”

Pellar said time “is now for Nigerian youths to get involved in politics in one positive way or the other.”

He urged all young people “to indicate interest in politics. Register to vote. Join a political party. Run for an office and be the change we are seeking. It is time to stop ranting on social media and take positive actions.”