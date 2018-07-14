Serena Williams will face Germany’s Angelique Kerber for an eighth Wimbledon singles title after both won their semi-finals in straight sets.

The American former world number one overpowered Germany’s Julia Gorges 6-2 6-4, while Kerber beat Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3.

Today’s final will be a re-match of the 2016 showpiece, which Williams won.

Williams will be seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and her first since giving birth in September.

Williams won 87 per cent of points on her first serve against Gorges, who managed just 59 per cent.

Williams was in control from the outset against 13th seed Gorges, who was making her Grand Slam semi-final debut.

It was the first time at this championship that the American had faced a player ranked in the top 50 and she stepped up with a powerful display that also showed better movement around the court than in previous rounds.

Gorges, who had spent more than 10 hours on court before this match, the longest of any of the semi-finalists by around two and a half hours, was put out of her misery on centre court in just 70 minutes.

“It’s crazy. I don’t even know how to feel because I literally didn’t think I’d do this well in my fourth tournament back,” said Williams.

“I don’t have anything to lose and I feel I can play so free. That’s what I’m doing. This is not inevitable for me, I had a really tough delivery and multiple surgeries and almost didn’t make it to be honest. I couldn’t even walk to my mailbox, so it’s definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final. I’m enjoying every moment.”

Williams only returned to the Tour in March, having “almost died” giving birth to her daughter last September.

Despite her maternity break, she is now into a Grand Slam final for the 12th consecutive year.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Kerber reached her second Wimbledon final with a commanding performance against an error-prone Ostapenko.

The 11th seed saved a break point in game six before breaking the Latvian’s serve in the next game.

The 30-year-old then gained an early break in the second set on her way to the victory.

“It is such a great feeling to be back in the final and to play on Centre Court is always a great experience,” said Kerber.

“I’m happy and proud to be in another Grand Slam final, I will just try to play like I did and just focus on my game. Jelena is always fighting until the last point, hits the ball really hard, and I was trying to stay focused. It was quite tough but I’m happy to be through.”