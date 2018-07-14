By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has pleaded with party leaders to shun divisive tendencies which may threaten the chances of President Buhari at the 2019 presidential election.

He said those who were against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari were the ones talking about legacy parties ahead the 2019 general elections.

Oshiomhole stated this when he received former members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) led by the former Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Rasaq Muse and the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, when they paid him a solidarity visit.

The APC National chairman appealed to all leaders of the party to discuss issues that would unite the party rather than disunity, stressing that after the merger that formed that APC, the respective parties had ceased to exist.

In a statement issued yesterday, Oshiomhole’s Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem quoted him to have said that: “Only those who are against President Buhari’s re-election will at the eve of election be talking about legacy parties.

According Oshiomhole, legacy parties were no longer in existence, adding that all the members must work to remove it from their heart.

“I know the present and we are looking at the future. When people form groups, I said it is not helpful. Those are tools to cause disunity in the party and I have never believed in groups.

“I have also read the papers people say they are leaving the party because of their own selfish interest. Let see ourselves as children of the same father and not children from different mothers. We all have a duty to help President Buhari sustain the unity within the APC so that we can get the voters particularly now that people are sponsoring all sorts of people to go and embarrass the President and embarrass our party.

“I know our enemies will not succeed. I am appealing to people to work for peace, forget about legacy parties, let’s talk about the present and the future” he stated.