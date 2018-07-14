A Benin-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Genius Hub, has concluded plans to organise a crafts and vocational skills training, for Edo youth.

The training according to the organisation, is part of its support for the fight against Human Trafficking being championed by the Oba of Benin and the Edo State Government.

The Chief Executive Officer, Genius Hub, Obehi Okpiabhele, said the workshop will feature a lecture themed Skill to Wealth – An Alternative to Illegal Migration, to hold at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) on August 4.

Okpiabhele noted that the programme is aimed at inspiring and equipping participants to be self-productive and develop sufficient capacity to secure jobs and create wealth.

“Genius Hub is geared towards empowering individuals with the development of various profitable skills-set. We breed a community of geniuses with a drive to inspire and equip thousands of youth to become confident entrepreneurs with core values of dignity and professionalism,” the CEO explained.

Noting that the training will help youth create wealth for self-sustenance, Okpiabhele added, “Our group aims to reduce unemployment through self-discovery workshops, create jobs through skill-set development, and distribute wealth by converting talent, energy and contacts to wealth.”

The Genius Hub boss maintained that the training would reinforce the state government’s commitment to grooming a new generation of skilled Edo youth that would contribute significantly to the nation’s economy as employers of labour.