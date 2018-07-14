FAIRGROUND

Lancôme Paris celebrated African excellence utilising change makers in its My Shade My Power Campaign at Temple Muse, Victoria Island.

Following its success in The UK, The French leader in cosmetics capitalised on the influence of leading women in Nigeria while unveiling its Teinte Idole Ultra Wear Foundation available in 40 shades to the African market.

With 46 leading ladies, including three heroes who shared their personal stories, the campaign featured media pace setter- Betty Irabor, a musician- Waje, a pilot/nurse/ beauty queen- Powede Awujo, and some of Nigeria’s notable entrepreneurs, and prominent ladies.

Temple Muse Africa’s Lifestyle Concept store was transformed into a Parisian oasis. The spectacular night kicked off with Head International Make Up Artist- David Coranson Beaudu doing live demonstrations at the pop up space. Guests were welcomed by Parisian Chic styled hostesses, exotic cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

The MC- Eku Edewor announced to the buzzing, stylish crowd to make their way through a tunnel, to a transformed magical space draped in leaves, pink lights, and had #LancomeNigeria floating in the pool. Following her welcome remarks, Eku introduced the Business Development Manager, Sub Saharan Africa- Cyrielle Gbadja to do the honors of the unveiling.

Cyrielle welcomed the anticipating crowd once again and spoke about Lancôme celebrating black excellence with this historical campaign. Sharing the stage with the L’Oreal, Ella Afrique and Glam Brand Agency teams, who had a role to play in the execution of the campaign on stage, Cyrielle stated that Lancôme spends millions of dollars on research and development of black skin. This campaign is unlike any other Lancôme has done before as the African campaign focused on the diversity in beauty across various ages.

Having launched already internationally, the foundation is an addition to the Teint idole range of concealer, foundation stick created by the L’Oréal-owned brand, which also includes Teint idole concealer, foundation stick, and Teint Idole cushion.

Lancôme is at the forefront of the cosmetic industry as it is the only make up brand with a foundation that lasts 24 hours, has a matte finish, and has the most shades for women worldwide. All Lancome three axes products are available at Essenza stores and during one month at the Lancôme Pop Up at Temple Muse.

Elite Model Look Team Holds 11th National Casting

Elite Model Management is consistently discovering the stars of tomorrow and launching the careers of young models dreaming of becoming one of the glamorous few represented by the most prestigious modelling agency in the world.

For the 11th consecutive year, The Elite team held various street scouting around Nigeria and toured Abuja, Port Harcourt and Delta State offering a unique springboard to the girls and boys who dream of becoming models.

The Elite Model Look team will be holding its 11th National Casting on July 14th at The Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.

A select jury of industry professionals, including a representative from Elite Model Look, will judge the contestants.

In the Evening of July 14th at a select location, Elite Model Look in partnership with Veuve Clicquot will be having a presentation and cocktail party to announce the Elite Model Look Nigeria 2018 Winners. Each finalist will have the chance to capture the attention of the jury.

The goal is not to find perfection but individuality. At its core, the Elite Model Look contest gives participants vital tools to unlock their own potential, enabling each girl and boy to find their unique charisma and talents, setting them apart as models.

The Elite Model Look contest has discovered some of the most recognisable names in the industry, such as Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bündchen, Mayowa Nicholas, Davidson Obennebo and Victor Ndigwe.

At the end of this day, the Elite Model Look jury will select two winners, who will:

Represent Nigeria at the Elite Model Look World finals

•Win a modelling contract with Beth Model Management

The girl and boy winners will join the other national winners worldwide participate in the prestigious Elite Model Look World Final, with hopes of following in the footsteps of Fei Fei Sun, Ruth Bell, Vittoria Ceretti, Greta Varlese, Benjamin Benedek, Mayowa Nicholas, Victor Ndigwe and Davidson Obennebo all discovered by the Elite Model Look contest and propelled to fame.

Elite model look nigeria is sponsored by veuve clicquot, access bank, maybelline and sari’s signature, bella naija style. Elite model look is organised by beth model management ltd.

ART X Lagos Exhibits during Macron’s Visit ART X Lagos, West Africa’s foremost international art fair, curated a special exhibition of artwork during President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the iconic New Afrika Shrine. The exhibition featured works by three of Nigeria’s leading contemporary artists – Victor Ehikhamenor, Abraham Oghobase and Ndidi Emefiele. A lover of the arts, Macron is currently working towards making France more attractive to artists from all over the world with a particular interest in African contemporary art and talent. ART X Lagos Founder, Tokini Peterside, introduced the artists to the French President and the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode. The artwork on display covered a wide range of forms including photography and mixed media. On the rare occasion of presenting his work to the French President, photographer Abraham Oghobase said: “Meeting President Emmanuel Macron and Governor Ambode, among other distinguished guests, was a fantastic and surreal experience. I was honoured to exhibit my work alongside Ndidi Emefiele and Victor Ehikhamenor as part of the ART X Lagos special presentation. “Ecstatic” is a series that means a lot to me for its place in my early artistic journey as well as for how it connects me to the city of Lagos, where I was born, brought up and have lived for most of my life. I truly appreciate the hard work by all of the event’s organisers, especially the ART X Lagos team.” Award winning visual artist and writer Victor Ehikhamenor, remarked: “What makes or mars a nation state is the range of its critical cultural output. In the past, Nigerian rulers and cultural promoters have neglected the visual arts and relegated their importance. The addition of curated visuals by ART X Lagos to the cultural event during President Macron’s visit to the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos strengthens this belief in the value and importance of our artistic production. Thank you to ART X Lagos and the show’s organisers for this important moment in our contemporary history.” The culture showcase was one of President Macron’s stops during a two-day visit to Nigeria focused on fostering bilateral relationships based on socio-cultural interaction and cooperation. He also announced the launch of the African Cultural Season, scheduled to hold in France in 2020.