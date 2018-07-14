Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The two leading candidates in Ekiti State governorship election conducted on Saturday, Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won their respective polling units.

Fayemi, in his polling unit in Ward 11 Ogilolo, Unit 009 in Isan Ekiti, scored 186 to defeat PDP that polled 02.

Olusola got 425 votes in his polling unit at Okeruku Ward 2, Unit 001 to defeat APC which polled 105.

The deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, at his polling unit in Ereguru Ward 8, Unit 14, scored 177 to defeat PDP which garnered 130 votes.

The State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, who voted at his Polling Unit 001 at St David’s Anglican Primary School, polled 304 to defeat APC that polled 106.

Reports trickling in from some units across the 16 local governments however showed that the PDP and APC were having good showing and almost of equal strength.