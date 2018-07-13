Ayodeji Ake

Director General, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Osita Aboloma, has commended Rite Foods Limited for its high standard in production of food and beverages.

He said this during the presentation of the International Standard Organisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification to the company. Rite Food Limited, l makers of Bigi soft drinks, Bigi Premium Drinking Water, Bigi and Rite Sausages, got presented with ISO certification by DG, SON recently at the company’s Ososa factory, Ogun state, after 10 years of its establishment.

The DG said, “It is heartwarming to recognise today the steps your organisation is taking in improving the food and beverage industry by putting in high quality management system to demonstrate commitment to customer satisfaction, as well as adherence to statutory and regulatory requirements in Nigeria.

“This milestone achievement in pursuit of production of quality products is worthy of emulation by all in the food and beverage industry in Nigeria.”

He also called on manufacturers and owners of industries to emulate the rigorous efforts displayed by Rite foods limited in getting the ISO certification.

Aboloma who was represented by Director, Laboratory Services, SON, Mrs, Mojisola Kehinde, stressed the importance of ISO as a quality management system approach that provided robust, globally recognised and acceptable solutions to address the challenges associated with consistently meeting requirements and addressing future needs and expectation of customers in an increasingly dynamic food and beverage production environment and maintaining quality at the same time.

Expressing delight over the milestone achievement, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, noted that the certification was not only a consolidation of the company’s logo, ‘Truly world class, proudly Nigerian’ but was also a call to continuously achieve extraordinary things with ordinary people.

“The process of achieving the certificate was not just for the sole purpose of getting issuance but is as a result of the culture the company has chosen to imbibe in its everyday operations of the organisation, an inherited culture from her parent company, Ess-Ay Holdings led by Dr. Adebola Adegunwa, a visionary chairman who has helped pave the path towards achieving excellence.

“We believe at Rite Foods that ordinary people are capable of achieving extraordinary things; ISO Quality Management Standards has enabled us plan for future growth and aim at satisfying customer expectations.”