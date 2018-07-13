Qua Iboe Power Plant Limited (QIPPL), the promoter of the Qua Iboe Power Plant, has signed a community partnership agreement (CPA) with communities in Akwa Ibom State.

The execution of the agreement was a strategic move by QIPPL to proactively establish a positive relationship with neighbouring communities in Akwa Ibom State and collaborate with them to identify and develop sustainable programs for accelerated socio-economic development in the communities.

The project communities comprise Ibeno (where the power plant is located), Eket, Esit-Eket, Mkpat-Enin, Onna and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas, whose representatives were part of the ceremony aimed at fostering hitch free operations and promotion of orderliness in the area to allow a conducive investment/work environment at all times through the construction to completion of the Power Plant Project and during operation of the Power Plant Project.

The agreement covers critical areas such as Community Employment Opportunities, Procurement and Supply Contracts, and Socio-Economic Development Projects.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer, Black Rhino Group, Mr. Brian Herlihy, commended the state government for its support to assure that the project comes on stream and commence construction before the end of 2018.

He stated that the company was investing $1.1 billion in the QIPP project, adding that over 12,000 people from Akwa Ibom would be employed during the construction of the project.

Brian hinted that aside invest $1.1billion, ExxonMobil is also going to invest another $500 million for gas.

In his address, Governor Udom Emmanuel applauded QIPPL for its commitment in investing $1.1billion in the power plant and an additional $500million for gas, adding that the signing of the MOU is one of the solutions that will solve the countries gas challenges.

He assured the company of his governments support and commitment to the realization of the goal; “I am always glad to be associated with something that will drive employment, provide the bases for industrialization and I think the QIPP is just one of them”.

In their separate remarks, the representatives of the projects host communities, Chief Okut Inyang Etim Inyang for Ukpenekang, Ibeno Local Government Area (LGA) and Pastor Bassey William Umoh, representing Eket local government area expressed appreciation for the QIPP project stressing that the coming of the project will change the fortunes of their people.