By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, and the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors at the State House.

Although the reason for the visit was not known, there is a suspicion that it might not be unconnected with the alleged certificate scandal involving the minister.

Both Bakare and Adeosun arrived the State House at 2.30 pm after the president left the Ju’mat service and proceeded to the president’s office for the meeting.

The minister had been accused of evading the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme by failing to return to the country from the United Kingdom where she lived and obtained tertiary education at the age of 22 to participate in the scheme as required. By law.

She was equally accused of fraudulently obtaining NYSC exemption discharge certificate which she was not qualified to obtain in violation of Section 4 of the NYSC Act.