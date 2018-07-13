Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Presidency has appointed former Borno State governor, Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff, as the Director General of President Muhammadu Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.

The committee consists of a 35-member Support Committee, 10-member National Advisory Committee and five national patrons with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Patron.

THISDAY gathered that the Committee is separate from the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) which has Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport, as the Director General.

The Sheriff-led body has personalities like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Mamman Daura as national patrons.

Members of the national advisory committee include: Senator M.T Mbu, Senator Yerima Bakura, Senator George Akume, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator Ita Giwa, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, Hajiya Ireti, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua and Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Also, a popular Kano musician Dauda Rara was appointed national director of music, while a Nollywood actor and Lagos lawmaker Hon. Desmond Elliot is the national publicity secretary. The Chief of Staff to the Imo State governor and governorship aspirant of APC, Uche Ugwumba Nwosu, is the national secretary.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Hon Gideon Sammani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said that “prominent individuals were selected after the APC National Convention to build on the momentum of the success to step up preparation within the hierarchy and ranks and file of the party to fully support President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with his programmes and policies for the upliftment and advancement of the country with the manifesto of the APC.”

Sammani who is also facilitator, President Support Committee under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, said: “In preparation for the reelection of President Buhari in 2019, the Presidential Support Committee, Buhari 2019 has appointed eminent Nigerians to the National Working Committee of the organisation.

“The prominent individuals have been selected from Buhari Support Group in their own rights as loyalists.”

