Eromosele Abiodun

In response to the protests by truck drivers around the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said shipping companies whose actions were responsible for the industrial action would be sanctioned.

The NPA in a statement wednesday said it had held several meetings with unions between July 5 and 11, 2018.

According to the NPA, “Some of the issues raised by the protesting drivers include the: Operation of the call-up system introduced by the NPA as part of our traffic management strategy; alleged extortion by security agencies and the; utilisation of holding bays by Shipping companies and terminal operators as defined in an agreement in November, 2017.

“The authority recalls that it consulted widely with all stakeholders including shipping lines and terminal operators before the introduction of the call-up system, which has proved to be the most effective way of managing traffic in the Apapa axis till date,” he said.

“The current situation results from the reported failure of some of the shipping companies and terminal operators to comply with the agreement on the usage of holding bays reached in November, 2017,” he added.

“We have consequently launched an investigation into the level of compliance or non-compliance to agreements reached between the authority, Shipping Companies and Terminal Operators on the immediate use of holding bays for trucks and containers until such trucks were called into the ports through the call- up system adopted in November 2017.Any company found to have contravened this agreement will be sanctioned.

“As the authority also investigates allegations of extortion by officials of the Nigerian Navy, The Nigeria Police Force and NPA security personnel by the truck drivers with assurances that culprits will be made to face the laws of the country, we appeal to stakeholders to give chance for a peaceful resolution of the issues at stake,” he explained.