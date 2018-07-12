Segun James

The Southwest zone of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the police of colluding with All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate voters and manipulate Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, warning that such action portends a bad omen for the nation’s democracy.

Addressing newsmen at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos Thursday, Mr. Eddy Olafeso, the vice chairman, Southwest PDP said, that Wednesday’s attack on the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, by some security operatives was a pointer to this. He described it as a rape on democracy and part of a plan by the APC to intimidate the people of Ekiti state so it could manipulate the governorship election.

Olafeso said that the plan by the APC and the security operatives was to give the false impression that Ekiti state was in crisis as an excuse to rig the election.

He urged Ekiti indigenes not to be intimidated by the plan of the APC, adding that the PDP was ready to protect the will of the people in the state.

“We all saw what happened in Ekiti state on Wednesday; it is a serious issue, the national chairman has alerted the state chapters of the party that we must be vigilante that the APC was colluding with security forces.

“Ekiti State governor was seriously manhandled by the police and the excuse we are getting is that they did that to prevent crisis in the state.

“It is on record that the Fayose government has maintained peace in the state. They are the one heating up the polity and making it look as if we have Armageddon in Ekiti state.

“It is the APC and their fascist government that is doing this to curtail the freedom of our people; to force themselves on our people even when they have not done well. Ekiti people should not be scared. We know they want to use their federal might to hijack power at all cost, but we are ready to confront whatever machinery they would put in placec” Olafeso said.

Olafeso also lamented the worsening security situation in the country which he said had risen to a frightening level, stressing that the country is presently experiencing it darkest period in its political history.

“This is the darkest moment for Nigeria in the last three years. We have seen the desperation of the APC; people are killed daily. Only yesterday there were reports that over 40 people were killed in Taraba state while several villages were sacked. This is not the best time for the country,” Olafeso said.