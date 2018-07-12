Emma Okonji

In its bid to uplift ethical standards in the African e-commerce space and raise the bar in customer satisfaction, e-commerce firm Konga has pioneered the launch of Konga Compliance– a feedback/compliance e-mail through which customers can directly reach out to the chairman of the board and executive management at Konga on issues affecting various aspects of its business relationship with the consumer.

Konga Compliance, which will also incorporate a dedicated phone line for calls/SMS, is set to go live immediately and lead to a boom for the entire e-commerce business in Nigeria.

Feelers from within the company indicate that feedback, complaints or enquiries generated on the email platform will be monitored directly by the chairman and other management executives for immediate resolution.

As such, the platform will present a useful mechanism for customers to report errant drivers and delivery men who over-speed or flout traffic rules in the course of duty, wrong or improperly delivered items, product quality concerns, instances of poor customer service online or at any Konga retail store, collection centre or touch-point, late deliveries, pass comments/suggestions on new product lines/innovations or likely improvements they would like to see and other issues affecting stipulated service level agreements or areas of compliance.

Bearing in mind the need to lay a framework for its ideas and innovations for the e-commerce market, the new management at Konga decided to institute ethical standards and compliance within the company which will not only boost user experience and satisfaction but help create a closer bond between the company and its ever-increasing customer base.

Konga is keen to revolutionise the e-commerce space in Nigeria and beyond – a factor that has seen the new management of the company work round the clock behind the scenes to put in the requisite structures and infrastructure needed to elevate standards in the sector.

According to sources within the organisation, the initiatives which are set to be unveiled early August will see the new Konga, which emerged after the merger with Yudala in May 2018, leverage its composite structure and fusion of online and offline to ensure an unprecedented level of world class customer experience, improved standards and growth in the Nigerian and African e-commerce eco-system.