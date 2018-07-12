Segun James

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, has accused the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, of insubordination, following his refusal to comply with the directive of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, to supply the information requested by Falana pertaining to the importation of fuel into the country.

Falana said while other departments and directorates had complied with the minister’s directive, Baru has not.

He said the reason given by Baru is that the NNPC is not a public institution, hence, it cannot supply the materials requested.

“Last month, the minister had directed the NNPC, Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and Directorate of Petroleum Resources to supply the information requested by me under the Freedom of Information Act. But while DPR says that it is not in a position to address the issues raised in the letter, Baru has refused to comply with the directive of the minister on the grounds that it is not a public institution! Consequently, we sued the NNPC at the federal high court praying for an order of mandamus to compel the management to supply the requested information. However, the DPR has just complied with the minister’s directive by making the information available to us,” Falana explained.

Falana stressed that “even though we are currently studying the bundle of documents sent to us by the minister, we commend the minister for ensuring compliance with the provisions of the FOI Act.