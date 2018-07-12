Ugo Aliogo and Oluchi Chibuzor

The Chief Executive Officer, Channels Television Group, Mr. John Momoh, has emerged the National President, University of Lagos Alumni Association in preference to three other candidates.

According to a statement issued to THISDAY, by the National Publicity Secretary, Regina Chris-Ogbodo, it was noted that at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Momoh emerged president in preference to three other candidates.

The statement also noted that other candidates who were elected included the First Vice President, Chief Fassy Yusuf; the Second National Vice President, Mr. Ejiro Edeki, the National Secretary, Dr. Aaron Akinloye; National treasure, Mr Kola Kalejaiye; National Financial Secretary, Mr Ojo Stephen Olajide; National Social Secretary, Dr. Abdul Gbadamosi; National Legal Adviser, Mr. Olajide Olakanmi and National Internal Auditor, Mr. Imran Adesina

“Four others were elected as Ex-officio members; they are Dr. Ronke Lawal-Are, Mr. Tunde Fadahunsi, Mr. Taiwo Akinfolarin and Mr. Kunle Adeleke.

The newly-elected national executives committee members have been charged to take the association to greater heights and the new president has highlighted his ten-point agenda. The new National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to swing into action with the ten-point agenda,” the statement said.