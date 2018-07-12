Defending champion Roger Federer is out of Wimbledon after eighth seed Kevin Anderson fought back from two sets down in a gripping quarter-final.

Top seed Federer, who was aiming for a record-equalling ninth singles title, missed a match point in the third set.

It proved pivotal as the South African recovered to win 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-4 13-11 in four hours and 13 minutes.

The 2017 US Open finalist plays John Isner, who beat Milos Raonic, in a first SW19 semi-final for both men.

Eight-time champion Federer has already won more Wimbledon singles titles than any other man, but was aiming to equal Martina Navratilova’s all-time record.

Defeat also ended the Swiss’ chance of a romantic reunion in the final with second seed Rafael Nadal in the final. It would have happened on the 10th anniversary of their epic meeting in the 2008 final.

Federer, who turns 37 next month, had been utterly dominant on his way to the last eight, swatting off Dusan Lajovic, Lukas Lacko, Jan-Lennard Struff and Adrian Mannarino in a combined total of little more than six hours on court.

But Anderson finally made the 20-time Grand Slam champion look human in unfamiliar territory on Court One, where the Swiss had not played in three years.

The 32-year-old became the first opponent to win a service game, and then a set, against Federer at this year’s Championships.

Anderson continued to grow in confidence and stature as the match wore on, holding his nerve to earn his first win over Federer in five attempts.

“He played the match of his life,” said former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker.

It was an absorbing battle full of surprise, suspense and swings of momentum – unquestionably the match of the men’s singles tournament so far.

Nobody could have predicted the trouble that lay ahead for Federer after he cruised to the opening set, taking Anderson’s serve in the first game and again in the seventh.

Federer’s serve had been untouched in the tournament until Anderson, who won just one receiving points in the opener, took it in the second game of the second set.

It was the first time in 85 games that Federer had lost his serve – the previous occasion being against Tomas Berdych in last year’s Wimbledon semi-final.