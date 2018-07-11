By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Business and commercial activities were paralysed in Kaduna on Wednesday at the resumed trial of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) at the state High Court.

Shops, offices, banks and schools within the city centre, particularly within the areas cordoned off by security personnel were closed as residents stayed away for fear of outbreak of violence.

Messages were circulated among residents on Tuesday of possible attack by Zakzaky’s followers during the trial, a speculation which was dismissed by Ibrahim Musa, spokesman of the IMN, who said the group had no plans to stage any protest during the trial Wednesday.

Heavily armed security personnel took over major streets around the city to avoid any breakdown of law and order.

Security personnel were stationed around Lagos Roundabout along the busy Ahmadu Bello Way, Independence Way, Yakubu Gowon Way, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Bida Road and other roads leading to the court area.

Vehicular movements were not allowed along these roads and commuters, especially civil servants and traders going to the central market had to trek after being subjected to thorough screening.

