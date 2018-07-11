By Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate 2018 World Population Day, the National Urban Reproductive Health Initiatives (NURHI), a non-governmental organisation, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital has given free medical treatment to men and women, as well as, provide family planning services, where series of consumables were distributed freely.

The programme which took place at the popular Oje Market in Ibadan had in attendance other collaborating organisations including: United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Association of Reproductive Family Health (ARFH), (National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Population Commission (NPC), Oyo State Agency for Control of Aids (SACA).

Speaking on the 2018 theme: “Family Planning as a Human Right”, the NURHI Coordinator in Oyo State, Mrs Stella Akinso, said: “the theme for this year is very apt because family planning is indeed a right for every man and woman in any society. Family planning is an integral part of human right to information and clinical services without being coerced or forced. That is why this outreach service is being carried out. However, many people in the rural-irban settings are not well exposed to this awareness, reason we have come to the Oje Market to provide information and services to the people. To let them know about spousal communication and that anybody of reproductive age has the unfettered right to family planning. We are happy about the kind of turnout of men and women witnessed today. It shows that more and more people are getting aware of the benefits of family planning”, she told New Telegraph.

The National Population Commission boss, Commissioner Eyitayo Oyetunji, who was represented at the outreach programme by Mrs. Priscilla Sawe, also said the programme was organised “in collaboration with other agencies and stakeholders in commemoration of today’s World Population Day Part of the duties of the NPC is to determine the population of people in the country in order for the government to be able to adequately plan for their welfare. Births should be controlled to attain healthy life, quality education,equitable distribution of social amenities, and reduction of poverty level in the society”.

The Programme Officer, ARFH, Mrs Segilola, said that the state government was trying in the area of funding of family planning, “but their best is not enough. They need to do more in the area of counterpart funding in order to further reduce maternal and infant mortality in our society”.

Many of the beneficiaries spoken to expressed delight at the benefits they have been enjoying as a result of the series of family methods they have been availed free of charge by the NURHI and other stakeholders