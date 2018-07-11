In what can be referred to as rare display of memorable spectacle and academic excellence in Abuja, week end, the prestigious Springhall British Schools over the weekend in Maitama, Abuja honoured its sixth year graduating students.

The ceremony was witnessed by the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, former EFCC boss, Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, and other eminent personalities witnessed laudable performances by students as well as stellar certificate and prize giving ceremonies.

The school which is based in the heart of the nation’s capital prides itself on challenging its students academically, as well as building them into smart role models known for their intelligence, politeness, courtesy, and friendliness.

The impressive citadel which will in September, open its doors to its first set of secondary school intakes in Maitama, Abuja says that the care, dedication and hard work put in by its wonderful staff to ensure that graduants exceed expectations in their subjects especially Mathematics, English, Arts and Sciences – makes it confident that its graduants are indeed prepared for robust academic pursuits and a future of remarkable achievements, and global recognitions.

Springhall British Schools will continue to coordinate effective children’s learning through foundation stage and national curriculum to ensure that they receive broad-based, balanced and all rounded qualitative education for self and national development.