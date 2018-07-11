A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has advised students of Crowther Memorial College, Umuikwu Anan, Anambra State on the virtues of persistence and staying focused even in times of great odds.

He spoke during his visit to the school, which highpoint was the presentation of a cheque of one million naira for its growth and development.

Obi who recalled his experience on his way to the school when his vehicle got stuck in the mud , advised the students to remain focused in their endeavours rather than allow any set-backs to dampen their spirits.

He told the students to persevere as they acquire education saying that this will equip them to become better in life.

“It will enable you to face the challenges of life fully confident in yourself. If not for my education, I would not have reached the level of success I have attained today in both the financial and administrative sectors,” he said.

Responding to Obi’s gesture, the Anglican Bishop of Mbammili Diocese, Bishop Henry Okeke who oversees the running of the school, thanked God for using Peter Obi to uplift the school while expressing gratitude to him for remembering the school, even years after leaving office.

He noted that after his tenure as Governor, Obi had at different times donated a bus as well as cash gifts that had helped in the growth and development of the school and students.

The Bishop who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Julie Okeke also recalled how Obi’s continued visits to the school has given the students and the community a sense of belonging.

“If Mr. Peter Obi could visit a school in far-away Garaku in Nassarawa State, where my husband had served previously, I know that indeed, he has adopted Nigeria as his constituency.”