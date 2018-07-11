By Martins Ifijeh

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has launched three key reproductive health documents aimed at encouraging family planning in Nigeria. Launching the document in Abuja recently, Adewole said the template will help improve decision-making in the health sector, particularly in the area of family planning.

The minister, who was represented by the Director, Family Health Department, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi, said: “I am sure that they will contribute to reduction in maternal morbidity and ultimately improve the health of our women and girls.”

The documents include the National Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (DMPA-SC), Accelerated Introduction, and Scale-Up Plan 2018-2022.

Adewole said the documents were developed to ensure that contraceptive information and services reached women and adolescent girls who might have wanted to avoid pregnancy, space or limit child birth. It provides the modalities for coordinating the activities of various stakeholders involved in introducing and scaling up Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate.