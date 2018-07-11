By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Armed policemen on Wednesday morning sealed off Ekiti Government House and prevented supporters of Governor Ayodele Fayose from entering.

A rally scheduled to take place at the new Pavilion located at Fajuyi, which was within the vicinity of the Government House was botched as policemen teargased the participants .

The policemen were shooting sporadically into the air as they dispersed the PDP members who were called by Fayose to rally support for Prof Kolapo Olusola

As at the time of filing this report, no human and vehicular movement was allowed from the Fajuyi end into the Government House.

The PDP members had massed at the new pavilion when policemen swooped on them and dispersed the gathering.

Those affected fled in different directions to prevent being arrested by police.

A close aide to governor Fayose called Abiola was arrested at Fajuyi area and he is now being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) section at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti.

Journalists sighted him as he was being dragged by the police to the CID section.

The dispersed PDP members, who escaped into the Government House were said to have been trailed by policemen and chased out.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police(DIG) Operations, Mr Habilal Joshak, said no party will be allowed to hold any political rally not approved by the police until the election is held.

“We are not here to usurp the authority of Governor Fayose. We are not here to rubbish him because he represents the people

“But we are not going to allow any unauthorised rally that can trigger violence in the state. You can see that the state is tensed up.

“As law enforcement agent, we must be proactive and take actions that can prevent crisis rather than trying to quell it after it might have broken out”, he said.

He said the Government House had not been blocked, clarifying that the policemen only blocked the road from Fajuyi to the State Secretariat.