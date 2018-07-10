Official Tricycle and Motorcycle partners of the Super Eagles, TVS have thrown their weight behind the Shehu Abdullahi Foundation’s initiative to support the less privileged in society through its recent donation of a TVS tricycle (known in local parlance as Keke).

TVS was once again fully present, as it has always done lately when the Super Eagles defender invited the public to a charity match to raise money for the Shehu Abdullahi Foundation at the Sokoto Township Stadium on Thursday.

The match which attracted thousands of football fans, including top dignitaries saw Team Ahmed Musa (led by Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa) beating Team Shehu Abdullahi (led by Bursaspor of Turkey defender, Shehu Abdullahi)4-1.

Musa, Nigeria’s hero at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup had thrown the crowd into delirium when he replicated his form against Iceland to score two of the goals that gave his side victory over his fellow Eagles teammate.

It was an elated Abdullahi who would later tweet, “” It’s nice, giving back to society. I appreciate you all. It was a success. Thanks,”

TVS had also used the opportunity to put their branded Super Eagles products, particularly the tricycles and motorcycles on display to the delight of the crowd.