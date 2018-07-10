Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The member representing Ika South Local Government Area in the Delta State House of Assembly and the convener of ‘The Okowa we know, the Okowa we Support’ group, Hon. Festus Okoh, has stressed the need for the people of the state to support the re-election of the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in 2019.

Okoh stated this at a rally attended by members of the group drawn from the 25 local government areas in Agbor last weekend.

He called on people not to believe the propaganda of members of opposition parties, but to look at the good works of the governor in all the local government areas in the state despite the paucity of funds and vote for Okowa again in 2019.

Okoh urged them to go back to their respective areas and intensify the sensitisation and mobilisation of support for the Okowa’s re-election, harping on the need to ensure that Delta remains a Peoples Democratic (PDP) state beyond 2019, just as it has been since the present democratic dispensation in the country in 1999 by turning out to vote Okowa massively next year.

Also speaking, a former member of the state legislature and Delta Central senatorial district Co-convener of the group, Talib Tebite, described Okowa as a man prepared for leadership and service to the people, noting that the achievement of massive infrastructural developmental by the governor was a confirmation of his preparedness to serve.

The Chairman, Ika South Local Government Area, Mr. Victor Okoh, and the local government area Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Collins Bello, called on those yet to register for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to do so immediately and those who have registered already should go and collect theirs to enable them vote for Okowa again in 2019.

In a related development, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, has urged the people of Oshimili North Local Government Area no to relent in their obvious readiness to re-elect Okowa.

Ukah, who stated this in Okpanam when members of Yoruba community and landlords association in the area visited him, noted that “the incredible achievements of the governor in all areas of development in the state would suffice to guarantee his return to office in 2019.”

He cited the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, which had been abandoned over the years but now at the point of completion in readiness for hosting of the African Senior Athletics competition next month, as one of the landmark achievements of Okowa.