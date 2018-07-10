To develop capacity and deepen reforms in local councils, the Edo State Public Procurement Agency is set to organise a workshop for principal officers in the 18 local government councils in the state.

In a statement, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Edo State Public Procurement Agency, Henry Imogiemhe Idogun, said the workshop would equip local council officials with knowledge and tools for best practice in procurement, in line with the state government’s principles of transparency, accountability and discipline in management.

He said the workshop, themed Deepening Public Procurement Reforms in Edo State, will hold on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the Festival Hall, Government House, in Benin City, Edo State capital.

Noting that the workshop will set the template for effective contracting of companies for projects in the local government areas, he said, “The workshop will equip officials of local government councils with the relevant fundamentals of Public Procurement which will enable them carry out procurements in line with Edo State Procurement Law 2012.”

He added that the workshop will entrench good procurement culture and practice in the state.

The State Public Procurement Agency oversees the process by which public authorities, such as government departments including local government councils purchase work, goods or services from companies.

Recall that a similar workshop was organised for top government functionaries in September last year by the agency, in an effort to ramp up compliance with the state’s Procurement Act.