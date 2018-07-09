A Nigerian, Ozumba Tochukwu-Lawrence was reportedly killed by a gunman on July 6, in South Africa.

The Nigeria Mission in South Africa has condemned the killing.

The Consul-General of Nigeria in South Africa made this known in a statement by the Vice Consul Information and Culture, David Abraham, yesterday in Abuja.

Abraham said the Consul General received with pain the unfortunate news of the assassination of Tochukwu-Lawrence by a yet-to-be identified assailant.

He said the ugly incident was said to have occurred at 10 Koppe, Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, on July 6.

“An eyewitness account has it that an unknown man made a way into the compound of Ozumba Tochukwu-Lawrence and requested to see him.

“On being told about his guest, he came out to meet him, and the man opened fire on him and shot him six times, resulting in his death before he could reach the hospital. “The reason behind the sad incident is yet to be established, but this is very unfortunate and condemnable,” he said.

He said the consulate commiserated with the deceased’s family and indeed, the entire Nigerian community in South Africa.

The Consulate, he said, was also calling on the South African relevant authorities to unravel the mystery behind this dastardly act.

“Efforts should be made by the police and other relevant agencies to apprehend the assailant and bring him to justice.

“We also call on our nationals to cooperate with the police and judicial officers in their investigation and prosecution.

“The Nigerian Consulate will continue to advance the welfare and security of Nigerians in South Africa.

“We also call on our citizens to remain calm and eschew violence as we seek to obtain justice for the deceased and members of his family,” he said.

In her reaction, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed worry over the killing.

Dabiri-Erewa in short message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja described the recent killing as unfortunate.

“All enquiries should be directed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who has vowed to take decisive action with the new Foreign Affairs Minister in South Africa,” she said

Dabiri-Erewa expressed disappointment over an early warning signal put in place by both ministries, which she said, had still not been implemented.

She stated that no fewer than 117 Nigerians were extra-judicially killed in South Africa between 2016 and 2018 for one flimsy reason or the other.

She said that many more had followed since then.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that killing of Nigerians in South Africa had been on the increase in recent times.

Before the latest one, there was the assassination of ThankGod Okoro, who was reportedly shot dead in Hamburg, Florida West Rand, Johannesburg, on April 9, 2018, by the South African Police Flying Squad.

There was also the killing of Clement Nwaogu in April, a father of two who was burnt to death by his assailant.

These wanton killings of Nigerians in South Africa had sparked a number of protests there.

For demanding justice on behalf of their fallen compatriots, 14 of the protesters were taken into custody and branded drug peddlers.