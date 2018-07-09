By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A socio-cultural group, known as Usagbe Club of Nigeria, has appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to actualise his promise to construct a link road from Okpella to Agenebode, the two major towns of Etsako East Local Area (LGA) of the state.

Besides, the club also urged the governor to actualise his decision to construct the already advertised road project from Ivioghe-Iviebua-Ivianokpodi-Iv iukhuah-Iviegbepui-Iviukwe-Ekwosor, saying the road would help to network Weppa and Wanno communities and provide comfort for the people with attendant economic benefits.

The President of the club, Mr. Tony Akiotu, made the appeal at the weekend in Benin City, during the opening ceremony of the club’s 2018 retreat/convention.

He explained that the construction of the road would lessen the plight of the people of Okpella, who travel first to Auchi before connecting Agenebode, their local government headquarters.

The group however, commended Governor Obaseki for establishing the School of Aqua Culture and Marine Technology in Agenebode in fulfilment of his promise to upgrade the School of Agriculture in the community.

Speaking through his Senior Special Adviser on Political Matters, Mr. Yakubu Gowon, Governor Obaseki, commended members of the club for contributing to peace building and reconciliation among communities.

In his lecture, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr. Jimoh Ejegbai, noted that conflict was part of human existence.

Ijegbai in the lecture entitled: “Social Clubs and Government Partnership in Fostering Peace and Conflict Resolution,’ said social clubs and government must partner to ensure that at all times there is conflict resolution.”