By James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command yesterday confirmed that a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Miss Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo, was found dead in a house at Okearo area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The deceased was a daughter of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lasisi Oluboyo.

Though, the police said some arrests had been made on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ondo State Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, did not give further details of the incident.

However, it was gathered that the deceased was reportedly found dead under the bed in the home of her boyfriend in Akure.

A source said Khadijat who had left school for the past six days, was found under the bed of her boyfriend, under suspicious circumstances.

A family source said a herbalist that prepared the money ritual for her boyfriend who is currently at large, instructed him to keep the corpse for seven days but luck ran out of the Abuja-based boyfriend when his younger brother entered the room and met the decomposing body of the late Khadijat.

The boyfriend’s brother was said to have reported the matter to the police.

The PPRO said the command’s officers discovered the dead body of the undergraduate at a house at Oke-Aro area of Akure, following a report.

He disclosed that some arrests had been made in connection with the death of the former deputy governor’s daughter.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, would brief journalists on the incident very soon.