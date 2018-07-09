The Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN) has announced it would hold a one-day summit to deliberate on the challenges affecting the aviation industry in Nigeria.

The summit which holds on July 12, in Lagos, would look at the meagre contribution of 0.004 per cent by the aviation industry to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria.

Addressing aviation correspondents in Lagos recently, on its plans for the industry, AFARN President, Kingsley Nwokoma, expressed worry that despite the country’s huge population and its geographical location, not up to one per cent of the nation’s population travel by air.

Nwokoma said the theme for this year’s conference, ‘Promoting the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through Safety Consciousness in the Aviation industry,’ was carefully chosen as a way of supporting the government in its quest to grow the national economy in which aviation plays a pivotal role.

He said the single paper at the summit would be delivered by the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“The survival and the growth of the industry is our major concern and that is why AFARN, which is a major voice in the industry, has remained steadfast in bringing professionals and stakeholders together every year to deliberate on issues necessary for the advancement of the sector.

“This is also to renew our call on safety, which is the bedrock of aviation practices. The topic of this year’s summit/Awards was carefully chosen as a way of supporting the government in her quest to grow the national economy, which aviation plays pivotal role,” Nwokoma said.