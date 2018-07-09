Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, is leading the Nigerian team and government to the 25th anniversary and annual general meeting (AGM) of African Export- lmport Bank (Afreximbank), which holds between July 11 and 14, 2018 in Abuja.

She is expected to host the investment forum/trade exhibition.

The annual general meetings are open to the Banking Industry professionals, Trade and Trade Finance practitioners and other stakeholders involved in economic development from across Africa and beyond.

The meetings are also attended by business and political leaders and reputed to be among the most important gatherings of economic decision-makers in Africa.

A statement issued Monday by the Director (Information), Ministry of Finance, Mr. Hassan Dodo, disclosed that Adeosun is leading the Nigerian team and government to host the Investment Forum/Trade Exhibition during the meetings.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Afreximbank invited many individuals who played key roles in the establishment and development of the bank.

In addition to the formal celebrations, the pan-African bank has lined up a series of musical and other entertainment activities for guests, including performances by some of Africa’s best known artistes.

Nigeria Afropop star, Davido and the San Vincente Carnival Troupe from Cape Verde are among confirmed performers.

The event will be concluded on 14th July with the AGM of shareholders of the bank.

Afreximbank is the foremost pan-African multilateral financial institution devoted to financing and promoting intra and extra – African trade.

The bank was established in October 1993 by African governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African investors.

Since 1994, it has approved more than $51 billion in credit facilities for African businesses, including about $10.3 billion in 2016.