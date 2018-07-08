“Marriage is a wonderful institution, but who wants to live in an institution?” Groucho Marx, U.S. comedian and film actor, raised the puzzling question in a fit of profound introspection. Aminu Babangida, the youngest son of former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Chairman of Unity Bank, is probably wrought of a similar disposition. That he is an abundantly blessed dude whose profile has been on the rise in recent times is no secret.

But that he seems to have chosen a life of perpetual bachelorhood is a persistent cause for worry by his family, friends and business associates. He is endowed with everything that could make any young woman fall head over heels in love with him. Yet despite his undeniable appeal, he seems to be beating a perpetual retreat from the aisle, to the consternation of his family and friends.

This, we learnt, might not be unconnected to his elitist disposition, which tends to overwhelm many ladies and make some quibble even as they ironically crave for his undivided love and attention. At over 40, Aminu is well-heeled and sociable; the dark-hued dude has many ladies skulking for his attention. And he never denies them anything from the abundance of his material and more importantly, physical endowments. Now, his friends are seriously putting him under pressure to settle down, after all, age is not on his side anymore and all his younger ones are married.