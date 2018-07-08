By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Presidency on Sunday appealed to Nigerians and members of the international community to avoid spreading false stories and inflammatory statements on the herder-farmer crisis.

In a statement, presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the federal government was working closely with state governments, security agencies and international partners in its efforts to resolve the crisis.

According to him, clashes between herders and farmers are historical and their causes do not only vary but are also complex.

The statement added that climate change especially the drying up of the Chad Basin had led to more pressure on population in Northern Nigeria which he said further compounded the problem.

He also argued that as the president alleged recently, there is evidence of the involvement of some politicians using criminals to perpetuate the killings.

He said: “Climate change is an issue of global significance and the Nigerian Government is determined to continue working closely with its neighbours in order to ensure that a long-term solution can be implemented.

“The Federal Government makes no distinction amongst the population and works tirelessly to protect all Nigerian people. We are strongest as a nation when we are united and it is through unity that we will overcome this challenge.”