Global specialist in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, has offered three institutions training opportunities on solar technology in Germany.

Schneider and GIZ joined forces in a development partnership under the develoPPP.de programme of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The project is targeted at young underprivileged Nigerians, and the beneficiary institutions, which include: Railway Technical Institute, the Yaba College of Technology and Etiwa Vocational School, would receive hands-on training of trainers in solar photo-voltaic installation supervision.

According to the sponsors, trainers would also be exposed to an integrated curriculum developed by the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), co-funded by the European Union and the German Government and implemented by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

They will also attend a professional four-week pedagogy training in Germany, supported by GIZ and a five-week technical training in Nigeria.

Announcing the training opportunities, the Managing Director of Schneider Electric, Balaji Lenka, stated that 11 trainers from each of the three selected institutions have been enrolled in a ‘Didactics and Teaching Methods for Adult Education’-Programme, organised by the Hessische Landesstelle für Technologiefortbildung in collaboration with GIZ.

Commenting on the training, Viviane Mike-Eze, Field Manager of Schneider Electric, stated that the training would cover modules like education and vocational systems, lesson planning, instructional media, instructional methods, photovoltaic systems and field trips.

“The programme is intended to help increase opportunities for trainees to become entrepreneurs in the field, foster self-sustenance and community development.”

She stated further that the company would be working hand – in hand with an NGO, Rhealyz Green Network to ensure proper handling of all operational activities for the successful implementation of the project.