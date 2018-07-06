By Paul Obi in Abuja

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARDs) Friday protested against the gruesome killing of one its members along the notorious Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The doctors, who held a valedictory session and protest over the dead of late Dr Oluremi Alabi, decried the perennial cases of killings and kidnapping along the highway.

Alabi was killed by gunmen along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway during a trip to Kaduna.

Speaking at the event, NARD Chairman, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Dr Godday Akor, called on the federal government to show more commitments in addressing the lingering security challenges facing resident doctors and citizens across the country.

Akor described the deceased “as a hardworking doctor in the surgical department with impeccable character who made positive impact within and outside the hospital”.

“Security is paramount to the social, economic and political development of the nation, hence the need for the government to give it serious attention,” he observed.

Akor added that “this is not the first time we have been hearing about security challenges along Abuja-Kaduna road and we receive cases every week from that axis”.

“We are drawing the attention of the government to address the security challenges along this road and other unrest in the country to save lives and properties.

“We advise the government to also pay attention to education, empowerment of the youths and other vital sectors of the economy for national stability and development,” he said.

The chairman also expressed concern over the senseless killings by unknown gunmen in the country and advised Nigerians to be more vigilant and security conscious.

Akor observed that killings by gunmen were not only the major security challenges facing the nation, adding that other areas of serious concern were unemployment and education.

The Chief Medical Director of UTHA, Gwagwalada, Prof. Bisallah Ekele, also described the late Alabi “as a committed staff who was dedicated to the profession and service to humanity”.

Ekele further stated that Alabi “lived a life of service to others, his patients, family and to anyone who had the honour and pleasure of knowing him”.