The Victory Group, a socio-cultural organisation, has described Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi as the most suitable and competent governorship aspirant that can rescue Osun State from its present economic quagmire.

The group made its position known in a statement, describing Ogunbiyi as the most suitable aspirant for the governorship position of the state, saying as a winning candidate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should consider him worthy of being given the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the group, Olasupo Wale, and its General Secretary, Oluwagbemi Yinka, the group explained that it is only Ogunbiyi out of over forty aspirants jostling for the ticket, that met its five-point leadership criteria, carried out by its independent investigation into their credentials and outstandingly set for an ideal governor of the state.

“Listing the criteria on the fulcrum of which it has probed them and found Ogunbiyi as most competent, the group comprising professionals, top public officers, film producers, unionists, traders and artisans, stated “it is a wide knowledge that Ogunbiyi has not been fingered in fraudulently holding any political or elective office,

and that Osun State at a time like this, needs one with impeccable character,” the Victory group added

The group which stated that Osun needs somebody of impeccable character now that the state is in dire need of a risk manager that can lead the state out of its huge debts, argued that “Ogunbiyi’s prudent financial managerial endowment demonstrated in his business carrier is all that is needed to turn things around for the state from its present socio-economic quagmire.

The group further stressed that it has considered Ogunbiyi worthy of earning its vote of confidence because of his being able to move his business empire from a one-room apartment into an international business conglomerate, which will translate into harnessing the limited resources available in the state to foster unimaginable development.