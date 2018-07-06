Funke Olaode

One of the leading hair products manufacturers in Nigeria, Natures Gentle Touch, recently, delighted its numerous customers with a new range of products to carter for those with virgin hair. The new products, Monoi Oil, which come in five different ranges, were unveiled in Lagos with top officials of the company as well as the media in attendance.

The general manager, Mr. Chijioke Anaele, said the new products were a solution to Nigerian women living in Nigeria as they required specific haircare solution because of their unique hair condition which is influenced by Nigerian weather, diet and hair texture.

Natures Gentle Touch, he stressed uses natural ingredients and knowledge sharing to provide solutions to meet these special beauty needs of Nigerian women.

Anaele explained further that since the company came into limelight in 1997, with a strong interest to developing beauty solution for the African women, it has not looked back as it continues to evolve. He said it has remained the motivation driving the Natures Gentle Touch brand, adding, “The Monoi Oil products range for Natural Hair Solution is, of course, another evidence of our commitment to improving the beauty and personal care of the African woman and we have consistently used natural ingredients in all our solutions which suit the needs and environment of the African woman.”

The company’s head of technician, Daniel Komlan, explained that the importance of hair to women as a well-nourished hair adds to beauty and increase self-esteem. Speaking further, he said the range has five products such as Monoi Oil Strengthening Shampoo, Conditioning Therapy, Restore Serum, Spray Lotion and Lock and Twist Gel which are formulated for natural hair.

Group Financial Officer of the company, Mr. Charles Etuk told the guests that the unveiling of the new products was part of the company’s commitment to carter for African women considering the trend going on among women in the last three years with women growing natural hair.