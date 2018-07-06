Rebecca Ejifoma

A non-governmental organisation, Mind Smith, will on October 5 this year reconnect 1000 professionals from different fields with the special teachers who made profound impact in their lives to show gratitude after such a long time apart. The appreciation day, which is known as The Legacy Awards 2018, aims to give these professions the opportunity to say thank you.

Chief Executive Officer, Mind Smith, Peter Dingba, said: “Imagine the emotions that come with reconnecting with that special teacher whom you lost contact with 20 to 30 years ago. It is The Legacy Awards 2018 that can pull such nostalgia.”

Dingba said the award sought to recognise and celebrate those teachers who went through the laborious process of teaching children – who like Donald Quinn’s sayings went through the laborious to contribute to making of children into the professionals they are today.

“Those former-student-now-turned-professionals will return to reward those special teachers on October 5, being World Teachers’ Day,” he assured newsmen at a media briefing in Lagos.

According to the convener of the awards, Mind Smith has taken the arduous responsibility of locating and fetching those teachers from all parts of the federation, adding that professionals filled the search form with details of their favourite teachers.

He added: “We shall bring the teachers to the awards. In case of a teacher’s demise, the firm will bring the teacher’s son or daughter to the award, reminding us that the work of a teacher outlives the teacher and benefits generations to come.”

Dingba listed the attendance of high-ranking professionals including: state governors, first ladies, federal ministers, managing director of banks, telecoms, insurance firms and others.

Mr. Joel Aworinde, delegate of the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Aisha Alhassan, said the minister was committed to the appreciation and reward of school teachers and as such had a keen interest in the programme.

Dingba also announced that 200 longest serving public teachers drawn from across the country would be rewarded with a cash prize of N100,000 alongside other gift items.

He continued: “The firm will also reward the different efforts and investments of state government into education. The criteria being the observable and verifiable change in state’s education since the current administration assumed power.”

While the firm assured the public of update on progress in locating the teachers and the event in general, “One thing is certain, the award will be emotional and will go a long way in inspiring today’s teachers to do their best in making greatness out of their children.

“We shall capture priceless and precious moments as the crème de la crème hug their former teachers amid tears and pleasant memories. We will love to hear their education stories, how a teacher inspired them to greatness, if any.” He, therefore, called on interested professionals to fill the search form on www.legacyawards.net or follow their page legacyawardsng on all social media platforms.