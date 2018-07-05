Funmi Ogundare

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wednesday released the results of the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates where a total of 786, 016 candidates representing 49.98 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English language and Mathematics.

In this category were 389,655 males and 396,361 females, representing 47.32 and 52.92 per cent respectively.

The Head of the Nigerian National Office of the Council, Mr. Olu Adenipekun, who briefed journalists in Lagos, said there has been a decline in this year’s candidates performance by 10 percent compared with 2017 when it recorded 59.22 per cent for 923,486 candidates.

He said a total of 1,578,846 candidates registered for the examinations from 17,886 recognised secondary schools in the country, out of which 1,572,396 candidates sat for the examination.

Of the total number, he said 1,572,396 candidates that sat for the examination, 823,424 were males and 748,972 were females, representing 52.36 per cent and 47.63 per cent respectively.

An analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that 1,572,396 candidates that sat for the examination, 1,213,244 candidates representing 76.84 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects ( with or without English language and/or Mathematics).

Adenipekun said a total of 858,424 candidates representing 54.59 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English language but without Mathematics.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination in Nigeria, 1,470,338 candidates, representing 93.51 per cent have their results fully procesed and released while 102,058 candidates representing 6.49 percent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination. Such errors are being corrected by the council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently,” the HNO stressed.

He noted that a total of 1,328 candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the examination, saying: “Out of this number, 251 were visually challenged, 783 had impaired hearing; 123 had low vision, 88 were spastic cum mentally challenged, and 83 were physically challenged. All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination. Their results have been fully processes and released along with other candidates.”

While appealing to candidates who sat for the examination and have fulfilled their financial obligations to the council to check the details of their performance on its results website, www.waecdirect.org, he said; “The result checker PIN and serial number needed by candidates to check their results online are contained on the candidate’s Smart identity card used during the conduct of the examination. Certificates of candidates whose results have been fully processed and released will be ready in 90 days.”