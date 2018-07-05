Ugo Aliogo

As part of activities marking the TECNO #LightUpYourDream2018 activities, TECNO Mobile is taking the feat further as they visit several Nigerian Universities.

According to a statement signed by the organisers, it called on the students to expect the TECNO team on in their campus and stand a chance to win amazing prizes.

The statement stated that the event is scheduled to take place in 30 higher institutions across different state in the country, adding that the even is intended to create a lot of excitement for the students, and show them how they can participate in the #LIGHTUPYOURDREAM 2018 campaign.

According to the statement, “The campus storm which is also in collaboration with Google, will enlighten students on how they can easily use the new Android Go apps (YouTube Go and Google Go) which comepre-installed on the new TECNO Spark.

“Dreaming big is the first step to success. Without action however, dreams are never brought to life. With the launch of TECNO’s latest smartphone – SPARK 2, a device built to capture impressive bright and clear pictures, an opportunity is presented to everyone with a dream to win the sum of 1 million Naira to light up their dream! Every young person out there now has a chance to take the next bold step to actualize their dreams through the LightUpYourDream2018 contest.

“To participate Follow @TECNOMobileNigeria on Facebook and @TECNOMobileNG onTwitter and Instagram. Upload your entry (video, image or text)explaining your dream, and also show how you will celebrate if you win 1 million naira. Your entry must come as a comment under the original competition post. Ensure to use the hashtag #LightUpYourDream2018 and tag @TECNOMobileNG for your entry to count. You can also submit your entry on Snapchat (@TECNOMobileNG) and TECNO SPOT (bbs.tecno-mobile.com/). Get your friends to like and share your post to increase your chances.”