Global law firm Hogan Lovells is set to host its fifth annual Africa Forum London event at Merchant Taylors’ Hall in the heart of City, against the backdrop of a rapidly-improving investment outlook across the continent.

This year’s Forum – themed Africa Fit for the Future – aims to explore, debate, and find solutions that in the long term will make a positive impact in shaping a sustainable and successful future for the continent. Over 300 attendees will have an opportunity to share and discuss current business challenges and future outlook for those doing business in Africa. Hogan Lovells is recognised for facilitating business, leading thought-provoking discussions and leveraging its exceptional network.

At a time when more and more countries are declaring themselves open for business, we are seeing green shoots of change. But what does it take to make a difference and reap the benefits of these bold statements? What do the public and private sector in and outside of Africa need to do to get themselves fit to better utilise Africa’s competitive advantage? These and other pertinent topics will be discussed at the event.

The Forum coincides with the publication of the second edition of the Special Report on Investment in Africa, a collaboration between African Law and Business (part of Global Legal Group) and Hogan Lovells. This year’s report expands on the successful inaugural 2017 edition, and provides an in-depth review of the legal framework for investment in a number of African countries, from real estate and employment law to competition, antitrust, and intellectual property law. Each of the 29 country chapters (an increase from up from the original 23 jurisdictions covered in the 2017 edition) is written by leading lawyers in their local jurisdictions, giving readers market-by-market insight into the different legal environments facing investors.

The report also includes four in-depth sections on finance, natural resources, power and infrastructure, and private equity, as well as additional features on bribery and corruption risk in the context of M&A transactions, arbitration, business and human rights, and recent developments in pan-African trade.

Speaking ahead of the Forum, Andrew Skipper, Hogan Lovells partner and head of the firm’s Africa practice, commented:

“This is our 5th Africa Forum and I am delighted that it is now one of most sought after Africa tickets in London and Johannesburg. This year we’re expecting 300+ leading players in the Africa market to join us at the Merchant Taylors Hall in London to discuss “Africa Fit For the Future”. We have a fantastic range of expertise and experience in our speakers and panellists covering everything from industrialisation to renewable energy, urbanisation to technological innovation, logistics, value addition and much more. This is an event not to be missed.”